Not Available

The 1950s fad of drag racing is brought back to the spotlight by SPEEDtv's Pinks. In each episode, two competitors arrive at a designated track with their respective vehicles and race the old-fashioned way. No electronic system tracks the cars' speeds, so the drivers must somehow come to an agreement about the outcome of even the closest races. When one driver manages to win three out of five races, he or she gets to go home with the other driver's car.