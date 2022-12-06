Not Available

Welcome to the Pinky, Elmyra & the Brain guide at TV Tome. Pinky and the Brain, those two genetically engineered lab mice, are homeless now that Acme Labs is no more. And the mice are in need of a place to hide as a secret organization wants to apprehend Brain. While hiding in a pet shop, the mice wound up getting bought by Elmyra Duff. Now the mice are forced to operate from Elmyra's house and endure her twisted ways of caring for animals. Despite all of these new complications, Pinky and the Brain still continue to try to take over the world.