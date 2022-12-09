Not Available

Amidst a sea of young news reporters competing for the next scoop, Choi In Ha finds herself in a tricky position, as she cannot tell a lie without a dead giveaway: breaking into a violent hiccup. Meanwhile, first-year reporter Choi Dal Po proves his remarkable memory and communication skills by downplaying his good looks with a dumpy veneer of bad hair and clothing. But in a world where hard facts rule, how far can you get by lying?