Amidst a sea of young news reporters competing for the next scoop, Choi In Ha finds herself in a tricky position, as she cannot tell a lie without a dead giveaway: breaking into a violent hiccup. Meanwhile, first-year reporter Choi Dal Po proves his remarkable memory and communication skills by downplaying his good looks with a dumpy veneer of bad hair and clothing. But in a world where hard facts rule, how far can you get by lying?
|Park Shin-hye
|Choi In-ha
|Lee Jong-suk
|Choi Dal-po / Ki Ha-myung
|Kim Young-kwang
|Seo Bum-jo
|Lee Yu-bi
|Yoon Yoo-rae
|Min Sung-wook
|Jang Hyun-kyu
|Lee Pil-mo
|Hwang Gyo-dong
