Pinocchio

  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Jo Soo-won

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Amidst a sea of young news reporters competing for the next scoop, Choi In Ha finds herself in a tricky position, as she cannot tell a lie without a dead giveaway: breaking into a violent hiccup. Meanwhile, first-year reporter Choi Dal Po proves his remarkable memory and communication skills by downplaying his good looks with a dumpy veneer of bad hair and clothing. But in a world where hard facts rule, how far can you get by lying?

Cast

Park Shin-hyeChoi In-ha
Lee Jong-sukChoi Dal-po / Ki Ha-myung
Kim Young-kwangSeo Bum-jo
Lee Yu-biYoon Yoo-rae
Min Sung-wookJang Hyun-kyu
Lee Pil-moHwang Gyo-dong

