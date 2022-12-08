Not Available

Pioneers In Aviation: The Race to the Moon is a new re-release of the EMMY-nominated PBS documentary series. The three-part, three-hour series explores the history of American aviation - from the Wright brothers to the Apollo moon landing, from early biplanes to spacecraft - and focuses on the lives and careers of aviation pioneers William Boeing, Donald Douglas, Dutch Kindelberger and James McDonnell. This revised and re-edited version features newly transferred historical footage from Boeing, Douglas, North American, and McDonnell archives, including new footage of President Kennedy's 1962 visit to McDonnell Aircraft to thank employees for their work on the space program. Experience America's aviation and aerospace history and gain a new perspective on these amazing people, aircraft, and events