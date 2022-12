Not Available

4 episodes. Original documentary series that makes visible great women that History has forgotten. Luisa Ignacia Roldán, Dolors Aleu, Carmen de Burgos and María de Castilla are the historical protagonists on whom the story focuses. Through them we will meet other women who have influenced fields such as medicine, politics, sports, the arts or engineering. Through dramatized re-enactments and interviews, the lives of historical and current pioneers are contrasted