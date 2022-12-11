PIPLE: My Married Life with an AI

Not Available

After the jolt he gets from a date gone bad with the girl of his dreams, a admired senior colleague, the drab white-collar worker Ken'ichi Tsumiki buys an appealing AI girl-droid "equipped" for sex, takes "her" as his wife, and names her Piple. But for some reason, Piple spurns his advances on their first night together. Visiting Piple's developers, Tsumiki meets the AI researcher Kaede Miyama. She tells Tsumiki that the problem is in the way he set Piple up—something that, sadly, couldn't be changed. But Miyama has an idea, and she makes a surprising suggestion.