Pippi Longstocking (1998)

One of the most loved and recognized characters in children's literature, Pippi Longstocking is the irrepressible and irresistible heroine from the classic books by Astrid Lindgren. Now in full, animated glory, Pippi is still known for her bright red pig tails, face full of freckles and super-human strength. Daughter of Captain Longstocking, Pippi sailed the seven seas, seven times - before she was seven! Having been separated from her dad on the story seas, she now takes care of herself just fine, thank you! She lives her life the way all children wish they could: in charge of her own destiny. So, even though energetic, free-spirited Pippi lives in a house with no parents, she manages to overcome all obstacles that come her way, and always with plenty of humor. Pippi rules!