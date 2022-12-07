Not Available

CBS' Pirate Master sends 16 modern-day pirates on a high seas adventure to live as buccaneers and travel around the Caribbean island of Dominica searching for hidden treasure of $1 million. Over the course of 33 days, these pirates will live aboard a massive 179 foot, square-rigged barque and will embark on extraordinary expeditions while deciphering clues along the way. Gold coins will be given out after each expedition, but not to everyone. This gold plays a key role as pirates make deals with each other or maneuver for long-term security. One pirate will also be made captain of the ship and will assign roles and chores to the remaining crew members. This sets the tone for either law and order, or betrayal and sabotage - against which the crew can choose to mutiny. Each episode finishes on the ship at Pirate's Court, a lively gathering not unlike Survivor's, in which one individual is eliminated and "cut adrift." One pirate will eventually be the first to find the greatest booty, worth $500,000, and claim the title of "Pirate Master."