This series with 10 episodes was produced by Televiziunea Romana in 1973,and it is considered the story of a generation and Pistruiatul was one of most viewed movies in Romania in 20's century. In a small town of province, the members of Illegals Movement prepare the release day. Pistruiatul (Costel Bloiu), a funny boy of 14 years, becomes the hero of this events led in secret by his friend Andrei(Sergiu Nicolaescu). Helped by his History teacher (Reka Nagy),by his father (Vistrian Roman), and many times by his best friend, a dog name Calu(eng. The horse ), the kid wins every battle against the regime or bad people. It's a dramatic story,seen in the eyes of an innocent child,an emotional serial of adventures, whicht certanly, will conquest the public of differents ages! TV serial in 10 episodes!