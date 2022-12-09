Not Available

Jack up a car, change four tires, fill the gas tank, check the oil, wipe the windows and get back on the road. Oh yes, and you’ve got 17 seconds to do that or you’re fired. Who could handle a job like that – even thrive on the challenge and the adrenaline rush? Every member of a professional racing pit crew, that’s who. This Canadian series takes you inside the world of those people who keep a NASCAR racing machine on the oval; a hydroplane on the water, a motorcycle on the track. It’s one of the highest-pressured, most exciting environments anyone can imagine, and it’s a lifestyle for those who choose it.