Pixie and Dixie and Mr. Jinks is a Hanna-Barbera cartoon about a pair of house mice who had to contend with the resident cat, Mr. Jinks. They usually appeared in one of the segments on the half-hour Huckleberry Hound Show, but reruns turned up on 'Scooby's All-Star Laff-a-Lympics' after 'Huck' ceased production.