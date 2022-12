Not Available

Piyaa Albela is a Hindi drama television show starring Akshay Mhatre, Sheen Das and Tushar Khanna. Naren, a spiritual loner spends most of his time doing social work, so his worried parents introduce him to Pooja, a college student, who changes his life in an unexpected way. They fall in love and get married, however on learning about some dosha in her horoscope that could kill Naren, she leaves him.