Pizza Boys

Jez and Ieuz get some last-minute tips from their favourite Cardiff pizzeria and host their own special send-off before packing up Smokey Pete and hitting the road. The first stop is glorious San Sebastian, with its golden coastline and gastronomic delights, where the boys are treated to some Basque cider and learn about the traditional pinxto bars of the old town before taking their seats at the chef’s table in a very special restaurant. But this isn’t all plain sailing for the boys, as they’re challenged to make pizzas for a special party, hosted by a food society who think pizzas are for kids!