Sal Basille and Francis Garcia are first cousins, best friends, and together they own some of the most successful pizza shops in NYC. They're always on the search for the best pizza around so, in honor of Fran's birthday, they head off on a road trip to visit Graceland. It's the experience of a lifetime for an Elvis fanatic like Fran and, of course, these pizza masters make some stops along the way to discover the best pizza Tennessee has to offer.