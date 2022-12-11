Pizza Wars

Not Available

Nicole Russell is on a mission to become the world's next master pizza-maker. But first she must defeat some of New York's top chefs in a pizza battle royale. Whether she's trading NY-style slices with Frank Pinello, or recreating pizzas from famous movies to win over Binging with Babish, Nicole is putting her skills to the test in a new pizza-themed competition each week. Will Nicole impress slice-obsessed judges like Sean Evans, Michael Imperioli, Mark Iacono, and Farideh Sadeghin, or let the coveted golden pizza trophy slip through her fingers?