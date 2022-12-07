PKR Heads Up Grand Slam

An elite field made up of 32 players, including a host of world-class players, Team PKR Pro's and online PKR qualifiers descended upon Bow's Three Mills studio in London for a weekend of intense heads-up action. Some of the biggest names in the field were Tom “Durrrr” Dwan, Luke 'Full Flush' Schwartz, Annette Obrestad, Yevgeniy Timoshenko, Vicky Coren, , Peter Eastgate, Nam Le, Sammy 'Any Two' George and JC Tran! Recorded for broadcast across the world in a series of eight two-hour shows, the Grand Slam re-ignited some old rivalries, as well as starting some brand new ones. Action packed all the way, this tournament was everything it was billed to be and more.
