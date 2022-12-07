Place of execution

Not Available

In 1963, young Alison Carter left her home in the small English village of Scardale and vanished. The mystery devastated the community and captivated police officer George Bennett. In modern day London, journalist Catherine Heathcote is putting the finishing touches on her documentary about the case. However, the previously helpful Bennett, now in his seventies, suddenly pulls out of the film. What makes him hesitant to discuss the case that made him a hero? The past and present interweave as both Bennett and Heathcote attempt to unravel the mysteries...