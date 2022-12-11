Placebo Cure

Not Available

Wan Jiahe (Chen Jinhong) is a psychiatrist. He loves his profession very much. He is also full of joy and pride because he can help others out of mental illness. However, Wanjiahe was able to heal others, but he could not heal himself. An accident once made him full of fear about men and women. Because of this, he has never enjoyed a long and stable period since he was a child. Romance. A girl named Ying Lingshan (played by Teng Li) appeared in Wan Jiahe's life, and Wan Jiahe was very moved. However, when Wan Jiahe thought he finally found true love, his good friend Zhang Zuyao ( Jeong Jiaying) but halfway through the sword to win love. At the same time, Ying Lingshan was found to be suffering from schizophrenia. Under the pressure of all parties, can Wan Jiahe turn the danger out?