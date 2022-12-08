Not Available

"Placebo Cure" is not a grand production, but it is a very enjoyable serial that gets the job done. It dabbles in various fields of psychology, and deserves some compliments for its audacity in subject matters. The serial mainly centres on Wallace, San and Joe. Relationship-wise, everything is utterly predictable: Wallace and Joe are best buddies, but their friendship is severely tested when they both fall for San. Wallace and San don't get along in the beginning, but they somehow develop feelings for each other through bickering and fighting, and finally become an item after misunderstandings get out of the way. San has had a crush on Joe for years, but he never reciprocates the love. When he realizes San is the one, it's already too late...