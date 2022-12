Not Available

Liu Yacai (played by Zhou Haimei) was sold to the four sons of the landlord Guan Xueru (played by Guan Haishan) as a daughter-in-law. She was bullied in the Guan family. Fortunately, she met Guan Tianyin (played by Zhang Zhaohui), the second son of the Guan family. However, due to fate, it is difficult to realize the dream of mandarin ducks.