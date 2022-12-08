Not Available

"Plane Xtreme", the latest original series in the network’s growing primetime lineup. This docu-series follows the real-life adventures of an elite group of adrenaline-seeking pilots who risk their lives flying small planes, in ways for which they were never designed, through all types of weather conditions to deliver small, general aviation aircraft from their Florida base to destinations around the world. Produced by Spectrum Productions ("Swamp Men" ), "Plane Xtreme" features 4x 30-minute episodes and will premiere Monday, Oct. 15, at 9 p.m. ET, repeating at 11 p.m. ET. (Source: The Weather Channel)