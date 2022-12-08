Not Available

This exciting new reality series follows the colourful daily operations of Planet Cake, one of Australia’s most renowned and revered cake businesses, under the tight reign of owner Paris Cutler. Known to her eclectic team of designers and decorators as “The Cake Queen”, Paris is a stickler for perfection and her attention to detail leaves no fondant flower unfinished. Each week is a race against time to design, create and deliver the most extraordinary couture masterpieces at Planet Cake. From the outrageous and the humorous to the heart-wrenching, cakes are constructed for every imaginable occasion. Bridezillas, vengeful colleagues, grieving mothers and wronged wives have all placed orders at the Planet Cake counter. Even celebs have got a slice of the action. Nicole and Keith’s wedding cake and Celine Dion’s 40th birthday cake were ordered here. These celeb cakes have earned Planet Cake worldwide recognition with cakes now exported from Sydney to Europe, Asia and the USA.