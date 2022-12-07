Planet Earth (1986)

Not Available

In this series, geological developments that influenced the Earth are examined, and their historical, current, and future implications are discussed. Planet Earth: The Living Machine looks at the concept of plate tectonics, and how these forces are constantly shifting and changing the land features of the planet. The high temperatures of Earth's core impact the eruption of volcanoes, which are continually adding to the land mass. Movement of plates against one another generate earthquakes of varying intensity, and their effects can also change the appearance of the Earth's surface.