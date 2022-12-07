Not Available

Planet Luxury is about the best of the best. Everyday items with the panache to place them on the shopping lists of the truly wealthy. By travelling to the source, the audience finds out how these exquisite items are made, why they cost so much and what kind of people will shell out all that cash to buy them. From stunning diamonds, to the world’s fastest and most expensive cars, to vintage wines and priceless watches, Planet Luxury is a whirlwind ride around the world showcasing the ultimate in luxury.