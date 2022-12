Not Available

Warner Bros. Animation and Cartoon Network commissioned a Plastic Man television pilot episode "Puddle Trouble" in 2006. Produced by Andy Suriano and Tom Kenny, and designed and storyboarded by Stephen DeStefano. Tom Kenny also performed the voice of Plastic Man in the program. Cartoon Network decided not to pick up Plastic Man as a series and has never aired the episode. "Puddle Trouble" has been released on the Plastic Man: The Complete Collection DVD set.