Not Available

If God can tell tell you anything you want to know, what would you want to know? Some part of the future. Around Shibuya, words are spreading quickly that there is a site that enables you to look up anything, called "Platonic Chain". Coincidentally, three young girls, Hitomi, Rika, and Kanae, are able to access the site. There are 24 episodes centering around the three young girls and the surrounding people. Mysterious yet realistic short story that may occur in the seemingly soon to come "Network world".