Play Along with Ollie

He’s fluffy. He’s furry. He’s 4 ½ years old. He’s Ollie and he loves to play along and learn with you. Catch Ollie’s Open Sesame segments throughout the day on Nick Jr as he explores the world through song, dance and imagination. Whether it’s singing about his favourite things (the beach, bicycles and bananas), talking to his pre-school friends or discovering colours, shapes and numbers, Ollie embraces every new concept with enthusiasm and optimism. Ollie is the first and only Australian Sesame Muppet, created by the Sesame Workshop and Nickelodeon. Each segment is created around curriculum-based educational themes.