Not Available

We invite you to Seoul, the center of K-pop culture, a city that combines splendid present and antique past. Amazed by Seoul, K-pop stars go on a very special trip to Seoul, tasting Seoul, and enjoying Seoul, and introducing their own experiences. What will the 2020 Star Seoul Map voted by K-pop fans around the world look like? It'll introduce you to hidden attractions suitable for the post-COVID 19 era. Let's open the guidebook to Seoul with K-pop stars.