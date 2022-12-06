Not Available

The most ambitious and acclaimed of all the anthology series', Playhouse 90 was in a league of its own. "Requiem of a Heavyweight," written by Rod Serling, garnered numerous Emmys and remains one of the best live dramas. Each week the series aired a complete 90 minute live drama. The list of talents is amazing: John Frankenheimer, Arthur Hiller, John Brahm, Arthur Penn were a few of the directors. Every angle and every shot left an impact on the viewing public. It was a treasure of a show, that rare gem that lives on.