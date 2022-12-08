Not Available

Playing House

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

American Work

A single-camera buddy comedy about what happens when two best friends come back together, just when they need each other most. Inspired by the ultra-close friendship between the series' creators and stars, "Playing House" centers on mother to-be Maggie who asks her single and career-driven best friend Emma to return home from her job overseas to attend her baby shower, having no idea what’s truly in store.

Cast

Lennon ParhamMaggie Caruso
Jessica St. ClairEmma Crawford
Keegan-Michael KeyMark Rodriguez
Brad MorrisBruce Caruso

