A single-camera buddy comedy about what happens when two best friends come back together, just when they need each other most. Inspired by the ultra-close friendship between the series' creators and stars, "Playing House" centers on mother to-be Maggie who asks her single and career-driven best friend Emma to return home from her job overseas to attend her baby shower, having no idea what’s truly in store.
|Lennon Parham
|Maggie Caruso
|Jessica St. Clair
|Emma Crawford
|Keegan-Michael Key
|Mark Rodriguez
|Brad Morris
|Bruce Caruso
