Playing It Straight (UK)

A very attractive woman is thrown into a resort, the Hacienda, with 10 gorgeous guys. She must eliminate 9 of them to leave just 1, although there's a catch! While some of them are straight...some of them are Gay! She must now switch on her gaydar, because if she chooses a straight guy, she will share £50'00 with him, however if she chooses a gay guy, he will win the whole £100'000. However, things are harder then they seem, as she quickly finds out in the first elimination. Who will be the last one standing? But most importantly, who's straight and who's playing it straight.