E! Entertainment's newest series focuses on the tastemakers of New York's culinary scene, who (literally) rub elbows with Manhattan's movers and shakers and are at the epicenter of the city's nightlife. The stakes are high for these incredibly driven individuals, who make their own rules and work tirelessly in an effort to achieve long term success. However, honing in on their careers with a laser-like intensity often wreaks havoc on their personal lives.