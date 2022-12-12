Not Available

Plaza Sésamo is an educational children's television series for preschoolers, which is the Spanish-language adaptation for Mexico and Latin America of Sesame Street. Both programs are pioneers of the contemporary educational television standard, combining both education and entertainment. The program was first broadcast in 1972. Originally co-produced by the Children´s Television Workshop, Xerox and Televicentro. Manolo Barbachano then with Televisión Independiente de México brought the idea of making a Spanish speaking version to John Page who became the Executive Producer and produced the series from the Taller de Televisión Infantil in Mexico City. It was written by Juan Manuel Torres, Ana María Palos, Gerardo de la Torre and Grillo MacGregor. Studio producer was Fernando Morett and documentaries were done by Roberto Lomelí. The editor was Gabriel Carbajal and Content Supervision was the responsibility of Zita Chao and later on by Patricia Arriaga Jordán. The second season was produced by Children's Television Workshop and Televicentro. Later it was produced mainly in Mexico by CTW and Mexican television network Televisa. it aired in america of the united states