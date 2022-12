Not Available

Pleasant Goat and Big Big Wolf is a Chinese animated television series which was created by Huang Weiming, Lin Yuting and Luo Yinggeng, and produced by Creative Power Entertaining. The show is about a group of goats living on the Green Pasture, Qing Qing Grasslands/Plains, and the story revolving around a clumsy wolf who wants to eat them. Toon Express Group owns the copyrights of the characters.