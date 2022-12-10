Please Don't Date Him

Not Available

“Please Don’t Meet Him” is about a woman named Seo Ji Sung who wants to fall in love but also avoid the wrong men. In order to create the perfect love life, she creates an artificial intelligence (AI) program called Cho Sang Shin. Seo Ji Sung is a programmer of the AI smart home appliance development team. One day, she accidentally develops an AI program called Cho Sang Shin, which will identify trashy humans, and she uses it to save people who are in difficult relationships. Jung Kook Hee is a firefighter who doesn’t use social media. He is the one and only person that Cho Sang Shin is unable to analyze.