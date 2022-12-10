Please Give Me A Pair of Wings

Not Available

It tells the story of Lin Jiu Ge, the daughter of Shanggu's Police Commissioner who was framed and unjustly imprisoned. She will have the help of young police detective Long Tian Yu to hopefully find the real murderer. However, the greater story also follows her friendship with Leng Nian Zi and how they turn the dream of building an all-girl school to improve the fate of the women in their little town into reality. Unfortunately, the accomplishment does not come without it's problem as people against the the idea of an all-girls school will destroy it at all costs.