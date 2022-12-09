Please Love Me

Not Available

Online celebrity Yi Han accidentally "blackmails" the manicurist girl Pei Youyou, whose mind is full of buying a house. The two quite different people have to sign a marriage contract under the butterfly effect of a long-planned sneak shot incident. In the meanwhile, they gradually attract each other from interfering with each other. Unexpectedly, their contract leaks out, and a long-planned conspiracy is slowly uncovered. Yi Han's career encounters an unprecedented crisis. What is uncovered at the same time is Yi Han's sincerity to Pei Youyou.