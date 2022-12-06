Please Twins!

Not Available

The second installment from the popular series Onegai Teacher. The main character of the story is Kamishiro Maiku, a high school student who is recently lost his parents and is living alone. He eventually meets Miyafuji Miina and Onodera Karen, whom are both claiming that they are his twin. However, these two girls have completely different personalities, and in fact are opposite to each other. This onegai/please is a romantic drama between three people so please expect elements of the like. This is a modern day twist on a classic US TV show, Three's Company. This being the second installment, you may want to consider getting a copy of Onegai Sensai for full enjoyment of the series.