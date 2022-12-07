Pleasure for Sale

Not Available

The Chicken Ranch is a legal, licensed brothel located about 60 miles (97 km) west of Las Vegas near the town of Pahrump, in Nye County, at 10511 Homestead Road. The 17 bed brothel sits on 40 acres (16 ha) of land. A separate building, connected to the main house by a breezeway, contains three extensively decorated, themed "bungalows" catering to those customers wishing a more luxurious experience. The ranch has a collection of memorabilia from the original Chicken Ranch which was located near LaGrange, Texas. The Chicken Ranch once had a reputation for being pricey; prices start at $100 (the unofficial house minimum), but the average amount for one half hour of intercourse and oral sex is about $350. Like most legal brothels in the state, the house receives 50% of that money. Since the change of ownership of neighboring competitor Sheri's Ranch, and its subsequent lavish remodeling and expansion, the "pricey" label has generally been applied by most to that brothel rather than to the Chicken Ranch. The ranch also houses the Leghorn Bar. The bar has a separate entrance for customers not wishing to enter the brothel parlor.