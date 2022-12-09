Ploddy the Police Car

Not Available

In a powerful autumn storm the power line providing Bodo town with electricity is cut off. Ploddy the Policecar acts responsibly and pulls a new cable across the mountain agains the wind, so that the town can have light and heating back again. But when the job is finished, Ploddy backs into the severed cable, and is jolted by a powerful electric shock. Everyone in Bodo fears that the strain was too much for little Ploddy, but once again a miracle occurs. Ploddy comes back to life - now as an electric car.