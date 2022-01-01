Plum Flower Branding

Not Available

"Meihua Luo" is based on writer Qiong Yao novel " Plum Blossom " The first part of the trilogy, "Meihua Luo" adaptation, directed by Shen Yi, Chen Derong , Steve Ma , Shen Hairong , Ruben , Song Yimin , Yueyue Li and other co-stars costume TV series. The play tells the story of the poet 's palace in the poignant and touching love and flesh and blood separation of the mother and daughter acquaintance but can not recognize each other's story of the family, and in October 13, 1993 in tvc broadcast.