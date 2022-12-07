Not Available

Meet Pocoyo, an unforgettable little boy with a very big personality. Narrator Stephen Fry guides Pocoyo with gentle humour as he explores the world around him. Pocoyo and his friends, Ellie, Loula, Pato and Sleepy Bird, encourage the viewer to learn through laughter, rather than leaving them feeling they have been taught. The characters, storylines, sounds and visual appeal of Pocoyo have been carefully researched to ensure that it is perfectly tailored to encourage child development. Pocoyo takes pre-school entertainment one step further - it is visually very different to any other pre-school programme. Its innovative use of CGI animation allows Pocoyo to become a very real child - he moves, talks, plays and learns like a toddler, and he can sulk and throw tantrums like only a toddler can!