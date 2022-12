Not Available

Five friends (Yura, Jules, Lika, Krest and Kostya) notice that their classmates, seemingly unrelated to each other, are steadily disappearing. Teachers attribute this to their parents ' sudden decision to move to another city. Parents do not pay attention to this, assuming that the child is just seriously ill and is in a local hospital. But these explanations do not seem plausible to the guys, and they decide to initiate their own investigation.