Not Available

Pogles' Wood is an animated British Children's television series produced by Smallfilms between 1966 and 1967 and screened by the BBC between 1966 and 1968 as part of the Watch with Mother series. The Pogles were tiny country folk who lived in a tree. The four principal characters were Mr Pogle, Mrs Pogle, their 'son' Pippin and a squirrel-like creature, Tog, who was Pippin's playmate. The 32 episodes were shot in stop-frame animation in Peter Firmin's barn or shed.