Pohjolan laki

Matti is on a career path in the traditional and large Benson law firm, where his wife Eeva Benson is also a partner. Matti is nominated to take over the management of the family business and everything has been set for the Crown Prince to rise to power when a tragedy in the family pushes Matti to make a radical decision and move to a smaller law firm. He takes only one case with him and it soon starts to unfold into a criminal case, that threatens not only the Benson law firm but the common future of Matti and Eeva.