Poh's Kitchen

Poh Ling Yeow is yet another living, breathing example of how coming second in a reality competition is no loss. She strolls into her very own ABC series with little more introduction than the success of MasterChef. She’s also probably the first reality contestant in Australia to land their very own series. Others who have been given hosting opportunities, were opted to established brands. Poh is a name just about everyone in the country knows. And even if she was given a second chance on TEN’s reality series (eliminated then returned), she is remembered for her skill, grace and cheer.