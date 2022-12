Not Available

The story revolves a dubbing genius Fang Yan, who suffers from sleepwalking due to a trauma; and a film producer Shi Meng. Shi Meng helps Fang Yan walk out of her traumatic experience, but Fang Yan recognized the wrong person, and thought his brother Shi Yi was the one who helped her. The three of them grew through misunderstands, and untied the knot in their heart.