Poker Night in America is a more tongue-in-cheek look at post-Black Friday poker, with some familiar faces and new ones in the poker community playing mostly medium-stakes no-limit Hold 'em in venues across the USA. There are lots of non-poker moments, prop betting, silliness, and the occasional blow-up to keep everyone entertained. The show also hosts the occasional unedited live stream of a major event, giving you the chance to see every hand played over several hours.