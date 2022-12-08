Not Available

Police Cadet '84 (Chinese: 新紮師兄; Jyutping: Sun Jat Si Hing) is a 1984 TVB police drama TV series which starred then up and coming stars such as Tony Leung, Maggie Cheung, Carina Lau, and Sean Lau. The story centers on young police cadets struggles and life at the Police Cadet Academy (based on Royal Hong Kong Police Cadet School). Tragedy, romance, conflicts, and intrigues were featured. The series was immediately followed by two sequels titled "Police Cadet '85" (where the former cadets from the original series are now sworn police officers and also trainers at the police school) and "Police Cadet '88" (with characters rise through the ranks as CID officers dealing with criminal activities). Both sequels stars Tony Leung. A 2004 Hong Kong film called "Moving Targets" (Chinese title "2004新紮師兄") starring Nicolas Tse, Edison Chen, Simon Yam, and Gillian Chung is based on this drama series.