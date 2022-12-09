Police Cadet '85

Not Available

The continuing story of Cheung Wai Kit rise through the ranks of the Hong Kong Police department. Cheung Wai Kit is now a CID officer of Sgt. rank. His mom no longer has to sew doll clothes from home and they live in a nice apartment now. He finally has a friendly relationship with his father and step mother. The only thing missing in his life is love, his ex-girlfriend Tse Wing Chi has emigrated to Canada and doesn't plan on ever coming back to Hong Kong. Besides trying to find love again, he also has to deal with family issues as new relatives arrives in Hong Kong from China and corrupted cops who want to take him down.